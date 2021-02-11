Editor's Choice: Good news for plastics + Happy #WomenInScience Day!

ARN's February newsletter features research about catalyzing plastic recycling, the mental health toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, antiperovskites and oolong tea. In honor of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we also have tips for addressing gender bias in STEM communications, and inspirational stories about pioneering female scientists from our Giants in History series. Read on...
Asia Research News: Editor's Choice

Catalyst transforms plastic waste into valuable ingredients
Researchers have used a novel catalyst process to recycle a type of plastic found in everything from grocery bags and food packaging to toys and electronics into liquid fuels and wax.
 

COVID-19: 1 in 3 adults anxious, depressed

A large meta-analysis finds widespread psychological distress related to COVID-19, particularly among women, younger adults, and those of lower socioeconomic status.

Taking a toll

Highly conductive antiperovskites

A new structural arrangement of atoms shows promise for developing safer batteries made with solid materials.

An atomic switcheroo

Oolong tea, sleep and metabolism

Oolong tea may help promote fat breakdown during sleep, but more research is needed to clarify how it works.

Tea benefits?
Beyond the Journal
The science of communication
 

Addressing gender bias in STEM comms

What can we as communications professionals do to promote and support female researchers in our institutions, academies and universities?

Some ideas
Happy Women in Science Day!
 

Giants in History - Asia's Women in Science

To help celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we invite you to learn about some pioneering female scientists from across Asia.

#WomenInScience
#Trailblazers
#RoleModelsMatter

