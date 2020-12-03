EdUHK and Microsoft Hong Kong Join Hands to Enhance ICT Capacity of Future Educators

• Curriculum development to integrate AI education

The University will work closely with Microsoft Hong Kong to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) elements into the curriculum of its Bachelor of Education programmes in mathematics and information and communication technology (ICT). The University is also developing a new master’s degree programme in AI and educational technology, which can prepare students for Microsoft Azure role-based certifications in relation to AI engineers.

• Additional pathways to fulfil ICT competency requirements

Currently, EdUHK students from undergraduate, postgraduate diploma in education as well as full-time higher diploma programmes need to attain the Information Technology Competency in Education (ITCE), as part of the graduation requirements. The collaboration with Microsoft will provide students with two alternatives to fulfil the requirements, in addition to the existing pathway:

o Student Teacher Education Program (STEP): To be delivered in the form of self-directed learning with resources from Microsoft, along with workshops provided by EdUHK. The programme aims to deliver essential, up-to-date technical knowledge, online pedagogies, and cyber security and socio-cultural awareness in relation to online teaching and learning; and

o AI Literacy programme: To be delivered in the form of self-directed learning with resources from Microsoft and AI literacy workshops provided by EdUHK. Students opting for this pathway are expected to complete hands-on practice and produce artefacts on data training on the AI platform to fulfil the requirements.

Certificates will be issued by the University to recognise those who successfully attain the ITCE through these two Microsoft programmes.

• Future classrooms and other initiatives

EdUHK and Microsoft Hong Kong will explore different future classroom projects, on top of research initiatives to apply AI technology to enhance the effectiveness and impact of leaching and teaching.

Welcoming the partnership, EdUHK Vice-President (Academic) and Provost Professor John Lee Chi-kin said, "The emergence of new technologies is changing and shaping the development of the teaching profession. ICT has become a core competence of teachers, who serve as agents of change in the education sector. I believe our partnership and collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong will help strengthen the ICT and AI capacity building of future educators and unleash the potential of innovative pedagogies during this digital era."

“The fourth industrial revolution places the responsibility on us to support and equip our educators with essential skills for a new mode of teaching, as well as knowledge in emerging technologies such as AI. These efforts are critical to enhance the digital literacy of educators to help our students become future-ready. We are very pleased to partner with EdUHK, helping to equip teachers to reimagine how future learning can empower every student to achieve more”, said Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Hong Kong.