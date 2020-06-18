EdUHK and Princeton University Co-organise Advanced Workshop on IB Concepts and Teaching Chinese as a Second Language

The Department of Chinese Language Studies (CHL) at The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) and the Chinese Programme at Princeton University jointly organised the “2nd Advanced Workshop on IB Concepts and Teaching Chinese as a Second Language (TCSL)” in July 2019.

More than 30 participants from institutes in different regions attend the workshop to learn about IB Concepts and Teaching Chinese as a Second Language

The Education University of Hong Kong

Professor Chou Chih-p’ing (Princeton University), Professor Yuan Boping (University of Cambridge), Professor Chew Cheng-hai (National University of Singapore), and experts from CHL delivered keynote speeches on important issues regarding teaching Chinese as a second language.

The Workshop also invited numerous experts, principal examiners and senior educators in the International Baccalaureate (IB) field to share related theories and their practical experience with the IB Chinese curriculum. Attending the Workshop were more than 30 participants from institutes in different countries and regions, such as Africa, Hong Kong, the Mainland and the United Kingdom some of whom are doctorate degree holders or PhD candidates.

Professor Si Chung-mou, Head of CHL at EdUHK, said, “The Advanced Workshop establishes a platform for experts and practitioners in the field of IB education to exchange ideas and experience. EdUHK, as the second university in Asia to offer IB-recognised teaching certificate programmes, has demonstrated excellent academic strength in the discipline of TCSL. It is therefore our responsibility to further contribute to the development of Chinese language education in Asia and around the world as a leading player in the field.”

Published: 18 Jun 2020

