EdUHK-Cambodia MoU Sets Stage for Building Teacher Capacity

The Faculty of Education and Human Development (FEHD) of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic cooperation with the Directorate General of Higher Education (DGHE) under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport of the Kingdom of Cambodia on 7 May 2019, with the aim of building the capacity of Cambodian universities for quality enhancement of higher education teaching and learning. This was the first international MoU signed by the Ministry.
Professor Allan Walker, Dean of FEHD, led a delegation for the signing ceremony and follow-up discussions on academic cooperation. Both His Excellency Mak Ngoy, Director General of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and Professor Walker mentioned in their remarks that the strong and established partnership between FEHD and DGHE since 2012 has had a significant impact in achieving quality higher education. The purpose of the MoU is to deepen the mutual partnership to sustain and enhance the impact across the universities in Cambodia.

Discussions are already underway for FEHD to co-design and co-develop a Postgraduate Diploma of Higher Education Teaching and Learning programme with five leading public universities in Cambodia: the Royal University of Phnom Penh, the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, the Royal University of Agriculture, Svay Reing University, and the University of Battambang.

Published: 29 May 2020

