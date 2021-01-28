EdUHK EdTech Innovations Receive Six Awards in Taiwan

Congratulating the winners, Professor Lui Tai-lok, Vice President (Research and Development), said, “The integration of technology in education enriches educational experience. The IIIC accolades demonstrate the influential role of EdUHK in EdTech, as well as the favourable reception the innovations received from the Chinese user market. We will continue to innovate and advance education in Hong Kong and in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Awarded innovations included:

Gold Medals

1. Online Assessment System for Individual Scores (OASIS)

Principal investigator: Professor Woo Chi-keung, Department of Asian and Policy Studies

Co-investigators: Dr Henry So Chi-fuk, Lecturer, Department of Mathematics and Information Technology; external partners Dr Alice Shiu and Dr Liu Yun

2. The MAndarin Spoken Word-Picture IDentification Test in Noise – Adaptive (MAPID-A)

Principal investigator: Dr Kevin Yuen Chi-pun, Associate Professor, Department of Special Education and Counselling

3. VocabGO – An Augmented Reality English Vocabulary Learning App

Principal investigator: Dr Song Yanjie, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics and Information Technology

Co-investigators: Dr Lai Yiu-chi, Associate Professor; Dr Alpha Ling Man-ho, Associate Professor; Mr Wu Kaiyi, Research Assistant, Department of Mathematics and Information Technology; external partners Dr Walter Ng Wing-shui and Dr Hiroaki Ogata

4. Portable Interactive & Meditative Mirror

Principal investigator: Dr Hung Keung, Associate Professor, Department of Cultural and Creative Arts

Silver Medals

5. An Emotion Recognition System Based on the Deep Neural Network

Principal investigator: Dr Zou Di, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language Education

Co-investigators: Professor Chou Kee-lee, Chair Professor of Social Policy, Department of Asian and Policy Studies; and external partner Dr Xie Haoran

6. Eco-concrete Block Utilising Waste Sludge