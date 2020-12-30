EdUHK Partners with NNU to Conduct Research on Neuroscience and Education Technology in Special Education

The project was completed in 2020, and a presentation was conducted in November 2020 at the Heep Hong Society. In the presentation, Professor Leung Chi-hung, Co-Director of I-WELL and Professor (Practice) at the Department of Special Education and Counselling of EdUHK, summarised three stages of professional training to benefit students with autism, hearing impairment or intellectual disabilities in the mainland, especially those living in remote areas. NNU professors and in-service teachers who participated in the programme shared their experience, along with their respective research topics, led by Professor Leung, Dr Liu Duo, Associate Head and Associate Professor at the Department of Special Education and Counselling of EdUHK, and Dr Angus Wang Li-chih, Assistant Professor, at the same department. The topics covered the areas of (i) music and information science, (ii) early childhood education, (iii) applied hearing impairment teaching, and (iv) sports and rehabilitation.

A special education e-manual, comprising concise knowledge about neuroscience and e-learning, was also developed. This knowledge can be transferred into applied research plans, addressing the learning needs of children with special educational needs in Nanjing. NGOs and special schools in Hong Kong will be invited to download the e-manual, together with the training manual, for reference.

I-WELL recently received another funding grant from TKP for a new engagement, titled “Research, Development and Application of Educational Materials on Neuroscience and Education Technology in Special Education”, which is a continuation of this project. With NNU as the same partnering university, the new project will focus on the production of educational materials, training and applications related to neuroscience and education technology in special education to cultivate special education in the mainland.

More information on the project is available at the I-WELL website.