EdUHK Scholars Named by Stanford University in World’s Top 2% Scientists

Twenty-two scholars of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) were named on Stanford University’s list of the top two per cent most-cited scientists in various disciplines, including President Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung, Chair Professor of Public Policy; Professor Jim Chi-yung, Research Chair Professor of Geography & Environmental Science; and Professor Wong Ming-hung, Advisor (Environmental Science).

The list, prepared by a research team at Stanford University, included 100,000 top scientists based on their career-long citation impact (until the end of 2019) and single year citation category (2019). Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Professor Jim was ranked 16th out of around 8,000 scientists in the field of urban and regional planning, and Professor Wong was ranked sixth among 60,000 scholars in the field of environmental science, based on their career-long citation impact (until the end of 2019).

Congratulating his fellow colleagues , Professor Cheung said, “Their achievements in knowledge creation and application are well recognised. The University is committed to creating a conducive environment for colleagues to make greater impact for the school sector and the community.”

Published: 26 Feb 2021

