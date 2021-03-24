EdUHK Showcases Research Achievements at “Award-Winning Innovations Salon”

AWIS is an annual event, organised by the Knowledge Transfer Sub-office of the Research and Development Office, with the goal of fostering communication and stimulating collaboration among different sectors and the University by bringing together academics, educational practitioners and industry experts. Themed “Invent • Edu-novate • Cohesive Community”, the 2020 virtual Salon featured a series of online activities, including panel discussions and a virtual exhibition of the awarded projects.

Showcased at the event were 11 award-winning entries from the International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada 2020 and International Innovation and Invention Competition 2020 in Taiwan. The innovations cover a wide range of disciplines, ranging from educational technology for language learners, SEN learners and educational practitioners, to other research areas, such as arts and culture, and environmental technologies.



Speaking at the opening of the event, Professor Lui Tai-lok, Vice President (Research and Development) said, “These research projects and inventions demonstrate EdUHK’s academic diversity and capability, and reinforce the University’s leading role in developing innovative technologies that foster educational, social and technological growth in Hong Kong.”



In addition to showcasing the research projects, the “EdUHK Education and Social Entrepreneurs Fund (EASE Fund)” Scheme was featured in the virtual exhibition. As a knowledge transfer initiative, the EASE Fund Scheme is the University’s first scheme for entrepreneurs featuring education technology, and education and social innovation. It provides seed grants and comprehensive support to EdUHK students and alumni to start up their ventures.

For the list of projects showcased in the Salon, please visit here.