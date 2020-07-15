EdUHK showcases research innovations and excellence

On display at the Salon were 14 winning projects for which the University received 17 awards in The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva 2019, The Silicon Valley International Invention Festival 2019, The International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada 2019 and The iENA – International Trade Fair “Ideas-Inventions-New Products” in Germany 2019 respectively.

These award-winning innovations cover a wide spectrum of applications, including educational technology for language and music education, learning monitoring and assessment technology, and AI for education and environmental technology.

Speaking at the event, Professor Lui Tai-lok, Vice President (Research and Development) at EdUHK, said, “These international recognitions greatly encourage EdUHK researchers to develop more impactful projects with the injection of innovative ideas and technological development. EdUHK will continue to collaborate with different stakeholders for the betterment of education in Hong Kong and beyond.”

In addition to showcasing the research projects, the University set up a start-up zone for the winning companies in the “EdUHK Education and Social Entrepreneurs Fund” to promote their education-supporting businesses.

Organised by the University’s Knowledge Transfer Sub-office of Research and Development Office, the occasion was intended to stimulate scholars from different disciplines to focus on research projects with application value and create collaboration opportunities.

Please click here for the award-winning project list.