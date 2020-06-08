EdUHK Signs Collaborative Agreement with Hiroshima University

The collaborative agreement facilitates the setting up of a dual doctoral degree programme with HU. Upon completion of the programme, students will be awarded a doctoral degree in education from EdUHK and a doctoral degree of philosophy from HU.

In 2016, the first-ever dual doctoral degree programme at EdUHK was set up with the University of Lorraine in France, targeting students in the Doctor of Philosophy programme. To provide similar learning opportunities for Doctor of Education students, a dual doctoral degree programme was established with the Leuphana University of Lüneburg in Germany in the 2017/18 academic year.