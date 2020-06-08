EdUHK Signs Collaborative Agreement with Hiroshima University

To extend its joint research training arrangements with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) has signed an agreement on academic and educational collaboration with the Hiroshima University (HU).

(From left) Professor Norio Matsumi, Vice Dean, Graduate School of Education, HU; Ms Teresa S. Y. Poon, Assistant Registrar, Graduate School, EdUHK; Professor Masataka Koyama, Dean, Graduate School of Education and School of Education, HU; Professor Stephen Y. L. Cheung, President, EdUHK; Professor Mitsuo Ochi, President, HU; Professor Lo Sing-kai, Associate Vice President (Assessment) & (Graduate Studies) and Dean of Graduate School, EdUHK; Professor Toshiyuki Sato, Executive Vice President (International/Peace/Fund), HU; and Professor Yasushi Maruyama, Vice President (International Exchange), HU

The Education University of Hong Kong

The collaborative agreement facilitates the setting up of a dual doctoral degree programme with HU. Upon completion of the programme, students will be awarded a doctoral degree in education from EdUHK and a doctoral degree of philosophy from HU.

In 2016, the first-ever dual doctoral degree programme at EdUHK was set up with the University of Lorraine in France, targeting students in the Doctor of Philosophy programme. To provide similar learning opportunities for Doctor of Education students, a dual doctoral degree programme was established with the Leuphana University of Lüneburg in Germany in the 2017/18 academic year.

Published: 08 Jun 2020

Institution:
The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK)

Contact details:

Communications Office

10 Lo Ping Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

[email protected]
+852 2948 6050
News topics: 
Education