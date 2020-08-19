There’s never been a better time for the #EduTECHAsia community to come together to share their expertise and navigate the challenges we are all facing. We just can’t do that in person right now. So, in conjunction with our partners, we’re bringing youEduTECH Asia Festival of Education in an interactive virtual format that mirrors the physical event.

More so than ever, it is important for the #EduTECHAsia community to share and come together. We just can’t do that in person right now. So, in conjunction with our partners, we are bringing EduTECH Asia 2020 to you virtually.

Over six days,EduTECH Asia will bring you in-depth insights from live presentations, panel debates and virtual townhall meetings across 12 channels from leading educators and edtech innovators from across Asia. There will be interaction, Q & A and live virtual town hall sessions. Join in live from wherever you are, or watch the sessions on demand.

Visit https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/edutech-asia/index.stm for more information and to sign up.