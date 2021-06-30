EDUtech Asia 2021

Asia’s festival of education returns in 2021 through 3-day virtual festival on 9-11 November 2021. EDUtech Asia will once again bring together educators and technology experts from K-12 and higher education establishments from throughout Asia and beyond, and you are invited to be a part of it.

Here’s a snapshot of what you have to look forward to:

Day 1 – 9 November – looks at new pedagogies and online learning for K-12, and digital leadership and blended learning in higher education. Plus, inspiring keynotes on digital equity, and the potential of AI.

Day 2 – 10 November – throws the spotlight on digital transformation, learning technologies at all levels, access to education and wellbeing – a topic at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Day 3 – 11 November – showcases NEW content for ICT, admissions, marketing and enrolment professionals, including the enhanced role of ICT departments and strategies for effective collaboration.

That’s not all – #TeachTechTalks returns this year! Running on-demand throughout the event, you’ll have access to dozens of videos by educators sharing their ‘big ideas’ – from creative lesson ideas to inspiring stories about bringing access to education to unconnected students.

Join us online from the comfort and safety of your home or institutions, either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

Admission is free for all to attend.

Get your free pass now at: https://bit.ly/JoinEDUtechAsia2021