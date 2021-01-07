The global pandemic has accelerated technology adoption across Asia and the transition to remote learning poses new challenges and opportunities in education. New questions have also arisen on the future of learning and new pedagogy methods have been introduced. With all these changes, it is becoming increasingly important for educators to come together to share, inspire and collaborate to prepare for the new school year ahead. Therefore, we are bringing you EduTECH Malaysia Virtual Festival on 24-25 February 2021 to inspire the next generation in Malaysia.

Together with 100+ renowned and inspirational speakers from across Malaysia, we will be broadcasting Live Online to you, 2 days of K-12 and Higher Education contenting, featuring presentations, panel discussions, and townhalls to virtually discuss the role of technology in education. We will also be featuring a virtual exhibition hall where educators could explore the cutting-edge technologies aimed at achieving institutional goals.

Join us online from the comfort and safety of your home or institutions, either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

Admission is free for all to attend.

Get your free pass now at: https://bit.ly/3pTBrFs