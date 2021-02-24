Efficient, Systematic Genetic Analysis Helps Dissect Disease Inheritance

“Understanding the molecular functions of the noncoding variants will help us find out why people carrying these mutations are more susceptible to genetic diseases. This will help us develop methods or strategies to prevent, to detect or to cure the diseases early,” explained Dr Yan.

One of the variants’ functions is to affect the transcriptional factors’ binding with DNA. The transcriptional factors will then control the gene expression in cells, turning the specific genes “on” and “off”, modulating the cellular functions.

To systematically characterise the effects of genetic variants on the binding with transcriptional factors, the team modified their previously developed experimental method into an ultra-high-throughput multiplex protein-DNA binding assay, termed “single-nucleotide polymorphism evaluation by systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment” (SNP-SELEX). Then they chose the genetic variants from the gene locations on the genome (called “gene loci”) that are known to be associated with the risk of type 2 diabetes as the object of analysis.

Utilising the SNP-SELEX, they successfully analysed the impact of 95,886 genetic variants on the binding of 270 distinct human transcription factors to DNA. They demonstrated that noncoding genetic variant SNP rs7118999 that increases the risk of type 2 diabetes can affect the DNA binding with one of the transcription factors, and the resulting molecular mechanism regulates the blood lipid level.