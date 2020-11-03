Eight Faculty Members Honored with 2019 Outstanding Faculty Awards

Eight distinguished members of the faculty at UNIST have been honored with the 2019 Outstanding Faculty Award. This group is composed of highly accomplished faculty from a wide variety of disciplines and areas of expertise.

The ceremony to recognize these distinguished faculty members took place in Main Administration Building of UNIST on March 31, 2020.

Each year, UNIST faculty are recognized for their outstanding contributions in the areas of research, industry-academic cooperation, and education. Candidates for the awards in each category are to be selected for recommendation, and awarded after careful deliberation. This year, a total of eight faculty members―Research (4), Industry-Academic Cooperation (1), and Education (3)―were honored for their service to their students and the excellence they exhibit in their respective fields.

The 2019 Outstanding Faculty Award in the Research category was awarded to Professor Jongeun Lee (School of Electrical and Computer Engineering), Professor Jung-Woo Yoo (School of Materials Science and Engineering), Professor Sung Phil Kim (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering), and Professor Daejin Kim (School of Business Administration). The esteemed faculty for excellence in Industry-Academic Cooperation include Professor Hyun Jong Yang (School of Electrical and Computer Engineering). The honorees in the Education category this year include Professor Sung You Hong (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering), Professor Se Young Chun (School of Electrical and Computer Engineering), and Professor KwanMyung Kim (Graduate School of Creative Design Engineering).

Professor Jongeun Lee, who received the Outstanding Faculty Award in the area of research, has been consistently publishing in some of the best academic conferences, selected by the Korea Information Science Society. Professor Dae-Jin Kim plays an active role in the Northeast Asia Oil Hub Project, while serving as director of UNIST Center for International Energy Trading.