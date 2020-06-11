EmTech Asia 2020 Goes Virtual

11 June 2020, Singapore – MIT Technology Review and Koelnmesse have reimagined EmTech Asia in digital format. Now in its seventh edition, EmTech Asia drives intelligent conversations about emerging technologies that matter and serves as a platform for collaboration and networking between like-minded individuals.

The decision to organise a digital version has been made to observe health and safety requirements, and to ensure that all participants and staff at EmTech Asia remain safe at home amid the covid-19 pandemic.

To make EmTech Asia conducive to viewing online, the event will be presented with an accelerated schedule that takes place between Tuesday, 4 August 2020 and Thursday, 6 August 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily (Singapore time, GMT +8). The schedule enables participants to experience content online that was curated for the live event and encourages international participation from several time zones.

All content will migrate online, including presentations from experts, moderated discussions, question-and-answer forums, and attendee networking. Plans for the new event format are coming together in real time, and the reshaped agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the first time, anyone can enjoy the content of EmTech Asia from the safety and comfort of their home.

Register for EmTech Asia as media here. The full programme agenda and speaker biographies are on emtechasia.com.



About MIT Technology Review:

Founded in 1899 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Technology Review is a digitally oriented global media company whose mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. We do this in features, news analysis, business reports, photo essays, reviews, and interactive digital experiences. We do this with beautifully designed platforms and publications online, in print, on mobile, and in person at live events around the world. We invite our readers to probe deeper, examine data, and get to know experts and their opinions to see, explore, and understand new technologies and their impact. MIT Technology Review’s audience is anyone, anywhere, who believes that technology can solve hard problems, grow prosperity, and expand human possibilities. Accuracy and independence are our highest priorities: our coverage is independent of any influence, including our ownership by MIT. Subscribe. Follow us: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+.

MIT Technology Review Media Relations

About EmTech Asia:

EmTech Asia is where technology, business, and culture converge. It is the showcase for emerging technologies with the greatest potential to change our lives and an access point to the most innovative people and companies in the world. Most of all, it is a place of inspiration — an opportunity to glimpse the future and begin to understand the technologies that matter and how they will change the face of business and drive the new global economy. For more information, please visit www.emtechasia.com.

Find us on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn with the official event hashtag, #EmTechAsia

Theodore Woon, Pinpoint PR

E: [email protected]



About Koelnmesse:

Koelnmesse is one of the world's largest trade fair companies. Its more than 70 trade fairs and exhibitions have the broadest international scope in the industry: 60 percent of the exhibitors and 40 percent of the visitors come from outside Germany. The Koelnmesse events include the leading global trade fairs for 25 sectors, such as imm cologne, Anuga, IDS, INTERMOT, Interzum Cologne, Photokina, Gamescom and the International Hardware Fair Cologne. Koelnmesse is MIT Technology Review’s co-organizer for EmTech Asia and Innovators Under 35 Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.koelnmesse.com.sg/.

Lena Ng, Koelnmesse

