Enabling safe delivery of RNA drugs to the lungs

Hokkaido University researchers in Japan created and tested a library of lipid-based compounds to find a way to safely and effectively deliver RNA drugs to the lungs. Their analyses, published in the journal Materials Horizons, pinpointed a lipid polymer that might in the future be used to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, pulmonary hypertension and lung cancers.

The COVID-19 pandemic response has made us all familiar with RNA vaccines that carry genetic code into cells to prompt the production of virus proteins that trigger our protective immunity. RNA drugs are showing great potential for treating a large variety of other diseases by similarly directing protein production inside cells, without the need for inserting or deleting DNA. But scientists face several challenges in their safe delivery to targeted cells. One successful but complex approach involves carrying the RNA codes inside nanoparticles covered with compounds, called targeting ligands, that can bind to specific cells. This has worked for targeting liver cells.

Hokkaido University pharmaceutical scientist Hideyoshi Harashima and polymer chemist Toshifumi Satoh led a team of researchers in developing and testing a library of ε-decalactone-based compounds, lipids that could bypass the liver—which degrades toxins and foreign substances—and specifically deliver RNA code into the lungs. Harashima recently received the Høst-Madsen Medal, the highest scientific honour awarded by The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP).