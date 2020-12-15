Energy-efficient magnetic RAM: A new building block for spintronic technologies

Researchers at Seoul National University (South Korea) have developed the first prototype of a non-volatile magnetic memory device entirely based on a nanometer-thin layered material, which can be tuned with a tiny current. Published in Advanced Materials, this finding opens up a new window of exciting opportunities for future energy-efficient magnetic memories based on spintronics.

In our current computers, the random access memory (RAM) consumes a lot of energy and loses information as soon as the energy supply is powered off. Spintronics enables the development of a fast, non-volatile and energy-efficient RAM: magnetic RAM (MRAM).

The choice of magnetic material and device architecture depends on the fact that non-volatile memory technologies have to guarantee safe storage, but also reliable reading and writing access. Hard magnets are perfect for long-term memory storage, because they magnetize very strongly and are difficult to demagnetize. On the contrary, soft magnets are desirable for adding new information to the memory device, because their magnetization can be easily reversed during the writing process. In other words, magnetic materials should be kept at a hard magnetic state to ensure the stability of the stored information, but be soft on demand.