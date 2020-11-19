Enhancing Crystal Growth, Using Polyelectrolyte Solutions and Shear Flow

The process of examining characteristics of drug candidates thoroughly is essential for obtaining institutional approvals of new drugs for which high-quality crystallographic data are required. Indeed, growing large crystals of good quality from various substances serves a particular purpose for such processes and analyses. A recent study, affiliated with UNIST has introduced a novel crystal growth method, which enhances crystal growth 10 times faster than the average.

An international joint research team led by Distinguished Professor Bartosz Grzybowski (Schoool of Natural Science) has demonstrated that in the presence of polymers (preferably, polyionic liquids), crystals of various types grow in common solvents, at constant temperature, much bigger and much faster when stirred, rather than kept still. This overturns the idea that mechanical disturbances, such as bumping, swirling, or vibrations, interfere with the production of large and good-quality crystals.

Crystallization method typically begins with the formation of high-quality seed crystals that will be used to grow large single crystals. Thus, producing good-quality crystals of a suitable size is the most important step in the whole crystal structure process. To obtain properly-sized and good-quality crystals more rapidly, it is important to facilitate Ostwald Ripening, the process of dissolution of smaller particles and the growth of larger particles at the expense of the smaller particles. It is common knowledge that mechanical disturbance of the crystal growing vessel can result in a large number of very small crystals, instead of a small number of large ones. This, then, hinders the growth of large single crystals.