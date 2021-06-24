Enlisting the Newly Discovered L-IST RNA in the Fight Against Type 2 Diabetes

A research group has discovered a new gene that aids in the fight against type 2 diabetes. The gene, known as L-IST, reduces Selenoprotein P, too much of which increases insulin resistance, and can be increased through drinking tea.

A schematic of the discovery. Selenoprotein P (SeP), which is synthesized and secreted by the liver worsens diabetes when it is in excess. The novel gene "L-IST" binds to SeP mRNA and suppresses the synthesis of SeP protein. Additionally, epigallocatechin gallate, a major component of green tea and known to have a preventive effect on diabetes, increases L-IST and lowers SeP protein.

Y Mita et al.

Across the world, type 2 diabetes is on the rise. A research group has discovered a new gene that may hold the key to preventing and treating lifestyle related diseases such as type 2 diabetes.

The results of their research were published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research on June 18, 2021.

Selenoprotein P (SeP) is an essential plasma protein containing the micronutrient selenium. However, too much SeP spells trouble.

Excess SeP increases insulin resistance, thus weakening the effect of insulin, and worsening the metabolism of glucose.

"Excess SeP is the enemy when it comes to type 2 diabetes," stressed professor Yoshiro Saito from the Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Tohoku University and co-author of the study. "Regulating healthy SeP levels is vital for maintaining our health."

Saito, along with assistant professor Yuichiro Mita from the Graduate School of Life and Medical Sciences at Doshisha University discovered gene "CCDC152." The gene, which has a similar structure to that of SeP, acts as an RNA that lowers the SeP protein.

Because of this, CCDC152 was named Long Non-coding RNA-Inhibitor of Selenoprotein P Translation (L-IST).

Their study also revealed that epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a plant based antioxidant commonly found in green tea, can increase L-IST.

Looking ahead, the researchers believe EGCG supplements can help diabetic patients with high SeP levels. "Overall, our findings have opened up new avenues to explore in the prevention and treatment of lifestyle-related diseases," added Saito.

Contact:

Yoshiro Saito
Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Metabolism,
Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tohoku University
Email: [email protected]tohoku.ac.jp

Published: 24 Jun 2021

Institution:
Tohoku University

Contact details:

Public Relations Division

Tohoku University Public Relations Division 2-1-1, Katahira, Aoba-ku, Sendai, 980-8577

[email protected]
+81-22-217-6038
Journal:
Nucleic Acids Research
News topics: 
Biotech
Academic discipline: 
Biology
Content type: 
Peer Reviewed
Website: 
Enlisting the Newly Discovered L-IST RNA in the Fight Against Type 2 Diabetes
Reference: 

Title: Identification of a Novel Endogenous Long Non-coding RNA that Inhibits Selenoprotein P Translation
Authors: Y Mita, R Uchida, S Yasuhara, K Kishi, T Hoshi, Y Matsuo, T Yokooji, Y Shirakawa, T Toyama, Y Urano, T Inada, N Noguchi, and Y Saito
Journal: Nucleic Acids Research
DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkab498

Funding information:

。This study was supported in part by part by JSPS KAKENHI (grant number 25292078, 17H03821, 19K22480, 20H00488, and 20H05491 for YSaito, 16K18707 for YM and 19K11770 for YM), grant of Suzuken Memorial Foundation (19-047 for YM), grants-in-aid
Harris Science Research Institute of Doshisha University, MEXT-Supported Program for the Strategic Research Foundation at Private Universities, and Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED, Grant Number 20ek0210144h0001 and BINDS).