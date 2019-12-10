Enlit Asia

POWERGEN Asia 2020 and co-located Asian Utility Week represent the premier global meeting place for the Asian end-to-end power value chain.

Enlit Asia is the new unifying brand for the premier power and energy events, POWERGEN Asia and Asian Utility Week. .Bringing together the full end-to-end value chain, this 3-day event will be attended by 12,000+ industry professionals, including 2,000 high-profile buyers and VIPs. In addition we will welcome 380+ exhibitors and 350+ international speakers to ICE, Jakarta, Indonesia on 22-24 September 2020.

Visitors to Enlit will enjoy a truly inspirational and immersive experience with content created and curated specifically for tomorrow’s new energy professionals; while Enlit exhibitors will have unprecedented access to the people driving the future of the industry and the ability to reach a global audience under one brand.

From 22 Sep 2020
Until 24 Sep 2020
Add to Calendar
Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE)
Jakarta
Indonesia
Website: 
POWERGEN Asia and Asian Utility Week website
News topics: 
Energy
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Engineering & Technology
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships