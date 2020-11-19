Etv2-and Fli1-Induced Vascular Progenitor Cells Enhance Functional Recovery in Ischemic Vascular Disease Model

Revolutionary vascular progenitor cells (VPCs) for the treatment of ischemic vascular diseases has been discovered. This has been generated by direct lineage conversion, which is less likely to cause cancer during large-scale cell culture, and thus can be used as the main raw material for blood vessels needed for 3D printing of human tissues, such as heart or liver.

This breakthrough has been led by Professor Jeong Beom Kim and his research team in the School of Life Sciences at UNIST. In the study, the research team demonstrated that induced VPCs (iVPCs) can be generated from fibroblasts by ETS (E-twenty six) transcription factors, Etv2 and Fli1. In addition, transplantation of this iVPCs into the ischemic hindlimb model enhanced blood flow without tumor formation in vivo, which offers intriguing possibilities as therapeutic agents for treating ischemic vascular diseases.

When damage occurs to blood vessels that transport blood cells, nutrients, and oxygen to the tissues of the body, ischemic vascular disease occurs. Cell therapy that involves transplanting cells to restore tissue or organ function has received much attention, as a potential treatment for ischemic diseases. Vascular progenitor cells (VPCs), which were generated through the differentiation of pluripotent stem cells (PSCs), including embryonic stem cells and induced PSCs (iPSCs), have self-renewal capacity, and thus are well-suited for mass production. Although VPCs are deemed the strongest candidate for treatment of ischemic diseases, the residual undifferentiated cells could form tumor after transplantation, a critical obstacle for the application of PSC-derived VPCs to ischemic disease patients.