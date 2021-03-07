Experts for media: Women in science from 15 countries

"Focus On" is a resource for journalists to find stories and sources.

At Asia Research News, we have a strong network of researchers at institutes throughout Asia and beyond. Our Focus On series highlights ongoing research and expertise around one theme or topic. Focus On is part of our ongoing efforts to increase inclusion and diversity of voices in science communication and news coverage.

In honor of International Women's Day, we are highlighting women in science. We have prepared a resource highlighting more than 50 female researchers from 15+ countries who are prepared to speak with international media about their research. Their expertise spans the sciences: from medicine and drug development to physics and climate change. They are experts in cinema, economics, history, transportation and urban design. Others are researching music and artificial intelligence, our technological lives, and next-generation materials and batteries. Many focus on issues related to women's health and gender equality, and can speak to issues of women in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). Several are investigating the impacts of COVID-19 on women, particularly in developing countries.

We invite journalists to contact these experts directly, or reach out to us at [email protected] if you need help finding a source.

Please see the full Focus On: Women list at Asia Research News. There you will find experts in: