Extremely rare parasitic crustacean discovered in museum shark collection

Cymothoids are a diverse family of more than 300 species of parasites, and parasitize a wide variety of fish, from freshwater to the deep sea. A recent study into the genetics of the family has shown that it is highly likely that they evolved in the deep sea and diversified. A number of deep sea cymothoids, however, are poorly studied, primarily due to the difficulty of deep sea sampling.

Elthusa splendida is the least studied of all deep sea cymothoids. Only five specimens have ever been cataloged and described, in 1981. Those specimens were recovered from a Cuban dogfish, a deep-sea shark, which was captured off southern Brazil in the western South Atlantic. No additional specimens have been reported since then.

In the current study, the scientists discovered the specimen of Elthusa splendida while processing fish specimens at the Fisheries Science Center, Hokkaido University Museum (HUMZ), Hakodate. The specimen was found in a Japanese spurdog, also a deep-sea shark, that had been collected from the East China Sea in June 2003 and preserved in formalin. The scientists confirmed the identification of the specimen by comparing the morphological features of the specimen with the original description of the species. The unique feature that defines Elthusa splendida is the presence of four pits on the first pereonite (first segment behind the head); this feature was examined using a computerized 3D measurement system. DNA sequencing was not used for identification as the sequence of the original specimen is unknown.