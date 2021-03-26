Faster Imaging in Rubber X-ray CT Imaging Helps Tires Become Smarter and More Efficient

This breakthrough will accelerate the development of new tire materials to provide super wear resistance, greater environmental friendliness, and longer service life. It will also aid significantly in the advancement of smart tires.

SRI initially developed 4D-CT as part of the ADVANCED 4D NANO DESIGN, a new materials development technology unveiled in 2015 that enables highly accurate analysis and simulation of the rubber's internal structure from the micro to nanoscale. This analysis ultimately leads to enhanced rubber wear performance in terms of fuel efficiency, wet grip, and wear resistance.

Since the birth of ADVANCED 4D NANO DESIGN, SRI has undertaken new materials development using the technology available at the SPring-8 synchrotron radiation research facility. However, the existing 4D-CT technique still took several seconds to capture a single 3D image.

Wataru Yashiro, associate professor at Tohoku University, had previously developed a new method to produce higher quality CT images within milliseconds. The technology, which used intense synchrotron radiation, made the breakthrough feasible. It became possible to observe rubber failure as it occurs at varying speeds, allowing a better approximation of a tire's rubber wear.