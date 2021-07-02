The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges to the entire arts sector. Many arts organizations have been coerced to reduce their staffing or even close down. The venue-based sectors (such as museums, performing arts, live music, festivals, etc.) have been hardest hit by the lockdowns and restriction on gathering. As the activities have been constantly postponed or canceled and reduced in amount, the artists and cultural workers have lost income and become unemployed. Out of work and unable to express their art, many of them are left with little choice but to adapt the way they work and go virtual. However, it is important to note that not all artists are able to do so because of many different conditions – whether it be lack of funding, equipment, knowledge or skills – and not all activities can totally switch to online.

Despite threatened livelihoods and all difficulties, many artists have proved to be resilient and quickly adjust to the new reality. At the same time, they are able to use arts as a medium to promote resilience for the society and provide a different story moving from fear and anxiety to strength and hope. The socio-economic adversities are also told and reflected through the realm of art.). The artists develop creative responses in this time of disruption and help (re)connect people amid physical distance and mobility restriction.

To highlight the challenges, resilience and roles of artists, SEA Junction will hold a blended event on 17 July 2021 with the title of “From Fear to Resilience: Artists Amid the Pandemic”. The gathering will explore the resilience of both traditional and contemporary artists in Thailand and wider Southeast Asia. This is a part of “The Cultural Worker in Times of Social Change: A Meeting Point on Art & Social Action in Asia,” organized by Mekong Cultural Hub (MCH). The topic also relates to SEA Junction’s special initiative “ From Fear to Resilience: Living COVID-19 in Southeast Asia” in collaboration with CMB.

More particularly, the event consists of two parts. First from 1.00 to 2.30 pm, there will be a panel discussion on how artists in Southeast Asia, especially those in performing arts, have been affected and become resilient in creating their works during the pandemic. It will also go into how they have been touching on the COVID-19 and social issues through their works. The speakers include:

Lea Espallardo, Senior Resident Artist, Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA)

Wahyu Dunung Raharjo, Founder & Executive, Yayasan Sang Pamarta Indonesia

Sasapin Siriwanij, Artistic Director, Bangkok International Performing Arts Meeting (BIPAM)

Tanawat Asawaitthipond, Art Producer, Artpedia / Pichet Klunchun Dance Company

During the panel, a short feature of documentary “Living Voices“ produced by PETA in collaboration with SEA Junction will be exclusively screened. It documented the stories of resiliency and survival featuring how PETA’s performing artists navigated the uncertainty of every crisis point in the life, see the trailer here.

After a short break, the second part from 2.45 to 4.15 pm consists of an online live session “Project SEA*5: Building a network of Creative Responders in the Global South”. The project members from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines will briefly share about on-land projects they have each been running in their countries over the last 6 months (Read more about SEA*5 here: https://projectsea5.org/). More information for this accompanied session will be provided soon.

The event is planned to take place at SEA Junction with very limited number of participants. It will also be livestreamed on our Facebook Page: SEA Junction. The participants are strongly encouraged to join both sessions.