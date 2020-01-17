Finding levers of change

COMMON CHALLENGES

While Myanmar’s results were unique, preliminary findings reported by the four latest countries revealed some common challenges. Unsurprisingly, lack of funding for social science research was an issue across the board. All teams reported that government funding for research is limited, and social sciences are an after-thought to science, technology and engineering.

Did you know?

Less than 10% of academics in Myanmar actively engage in social science research.

Funding for social science research often comes from international donor organisations, but there is widespread concern that donors heavily focus on hot topics, rather than allowing locals to determine research priorities. This leads to some areas becoming overly researched, and forces some researchers to follow the whims of donor organisations, rather than developing their own areas of expertise.

One organisation, Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), is partnering with GDN to help break that cycle. IDRC funded Myanmar’s Doing Research assessment, planning to use the results to help strategically identify what support is needed and where resources can be most useful. While not many international donors focus on strengthening social science research systems, it was a natural fit for IDRC.

“IDRC’s mandate is to fund research that will promote growth, reduce poverty, and drive large-scale positive change,” says Anindya Chatterjee, regional director for IDRC’s Asia office. “Building knowledge ecosystems in different places is one of our organisational priorities.”

NO DEMAND

All four teams also reported a lack of demand for high quality social science research by policymakers. This was especially true in Bolivia where there is little interaction between policymakers and researchers, as well as scarce professional opportunities.

“Social science research is not considered an attractive career,” explains Sharim Ribera Camacho, research associate with the Center for the Studies of Social and Economic Realities. “The task of conducting research and pursuing a career as a researcher is very difficult, particularly due to lack of local sources of financing.”

Developing a coordinated, national research agenda could help make better use of funds, and raise the profile and demand for social science evidence to inform public policy, she says.

Did you know?

Nigeria is the second largest producer of social science research papers in Africa, following South Africa.

In contrast, Nigeria has government-funded research agencies to respond to requests by the legislature. Yet there is still very little uptake, or use, of social science evidence in policymaking. Academics need to focus on producing quality data that addresses societal issues and be trained to clearly communicate with policymakers, says Abiodun Egbetokun, assistant director of research at the National Centre for Technology Management.

LACK OF TRUST

In Myanmar, lack of trust is the largest barrier to policymakers using social science research.

“Policymakers don’t trust researchers,” says Jana-Chin Rue Glutting, a visiting researcher with CESD. “They don’t know the outcome of what they are going to publish, or what it is for.”

Some local communities in Myanmar do use local research, which could help build positive momentum engendering trust of social science research at the national level, Glutting says. A coordinated agenda could also help, but only around topics the government will be likely to embrace, not politically sensitive issues. Academics at universities also need to be brought out of isolation and join the national conversation, which could help re-establish Myanmar’s historically robust research culture.