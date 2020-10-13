Fine-tuning the Detection of Gravitational Waves

Isa explains: “Think of the universe with nothing in it: no stars, no planets, just a flat, empty rubber sheet. If you put some mass on the sheet, like a star or planet, it will sag under the weight, causing the sheet to curve. When a second planet is added, both will roll together. But if the distribution of the mass suddenly changes—say a star explodes—then the curvature of the sheet will change and a ripple will form, spreading across the sheet. That ripple is a gravitational wave.”