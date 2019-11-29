Fine-tuning gene expression during stress recovery

Hokkaido University researchers are beginning to uncover the functions of mysterious organelles in the nucleus and their relation to stress, 30 years after their discovery.

The organelles, called nuclear stress bodies, form when cells are exposed to heat or chemical stress. When conditions return to normal, the organelles promote retention of RNA segments, called introns, the researchers report in The EMBO Journal.

This is important because intron retention regulates gene expression for a variety of biological functions, including stress response, cell division, learning and memory, preventing the accumulation of damaged DNA, and even tumour growth.

Among their many mysteries, nuclear stress bodies were found to assemble on a type of long non-coding RNA in response to heat and chemical stress. Molecular biologist Tetsuro Hirose of Hokkaido University’s Institute for Genetic Medicine specializes in non-coding RNAs, which are molecules copied from DNA, but not translated into proteins. Hirose and his colleagues investigated the functions of nuclear stress bodies by turning off the long non-coding RNA and thus removing them from human cells.