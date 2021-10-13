First evidence of microtubules’ mechanosensitive behavior

Joint press release by Hokkaido University; the National Institutes of Natural Sciences; Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST), The University of Tokyo; Yokohama City University; and Nagoya University.

Inside cells, microtubules not only serve as a component of the cytoskeleton (cell skeleton) but also play a role in intracellular transport. In intracellular transport, microtubules act as rails for motor proteins such as kinesin and dynein. Microtubules, the most rigid cytoskeletal component, are constantly subjected to various mechanical stresses such as compression, tension, and bending during cellular activities. It has been hypothesized that microtubules also function as mechanosensors that convert mechanical information into biochemical information.