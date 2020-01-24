Asia Research News supports Asia's research community by increasing awareness of the research and innovation that is happening in the region.

With the new coronavirus outbreak happening now, we have prepared an abbreviated Focus On to help connect journalists with virus experts who are prepared to speak with international media as the situation unfolds.

All of the experts listed below have agreed to share their knowledge with journalists. We will continue to update the Focus on: Coronavirus list on our website as more researchers volunteer. Journalists are welcome to contact researchers directly, or contact us if you would like help finding a source.

Professor Wang Linfa

Programme Director

Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: He is an international leader in the field of emerging zoonotic viruses and virus-host interaction, specialising in bat-borne viruses. He is a member of the WHO SARS Scientific Research Advisory Committee, and played a key role in identification of bats as the natural host of SARS-like viruses. He has recently been invited to come on board WHO International Health Regulations Committee regarding the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Languages comfortable speaking: English, Mandarin

Listen to Professor Wang talk about the coronavirus on NPR.

Assistant Professor Danielle Anderson

Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virus/host relationship of a diverse group of medically important viruses that includes Measles virus, Mumps virus and Nipah virus. Use of novel diagnostic platforms for the identification of new infectious viruses and other clinically relevant emerging infectious diseases, such as MERS and Zika virus.

Languages comfortable speaking: English

Professor Gregory Gray

Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme

Duke-NUS Medical School

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Viral respiratory diseases, zoonotic diseases, occupational infectious disease, influenza viruses, adenoviruses, enteroviruses, coronaviruses, and evaluations of new infectious disease diagnostics

Languages comfortable speaking: English

Professor Hitoshi Oshitani

Department of Virology

Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine

Email: [email protected]

Areas of expertise prepared to comment on: Virology, Epidemiology, Infectious Disease Control

Languages comfortable speaking: Japanese, English