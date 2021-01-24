Focus On Women - Call for Experts

A resource for journalists to find stories and sources.

At Asia Research News, we have a strong network of researchers at institutes throughout Asia and beyond. Our Focus On series highlights ongoing research and expertise around one theme or topic.

Our next Focus On will be about women, to offer story ideas and sources for International Women’s Day on March 8. We would like to include researchers who are prepared to speak with international media about any research related to women and women’s issues. International media will be interested in research around:

Women’s health (reproductive health, menopause, mental health, cancers, etc.)

Women-specific drug development

Gender equality

Women in business/economics

Women in politics

Women in STEM (science, tech, engineering, math)

Women in art, history, sociology, literature, etc.

Childcare services

Child marriage

Education

COVID-19

This is just a partial list. If you have researchers working on any aspect around women, even those not already mentioned, please let us know.



As part of International Women’s Day, we want to help celebrate everyone involved in research focused on women and celebrate women in our research community.



We would also like to hear about any awesome female researchers making a difference -- in any field. They do not have to do research focused on/about women. Perhaps they are in physics, biotech, computer science, ocean science, etc. Please join us in this celebration and encourage your colleagues to participate.

Please complete the following short form and return to Aya Kawanishi – [email protected] no later than 10 February 2021.

About the Focus On series: Journalists are always looking for experts who can comment on breaking news and newsworthy research, or for unique story ideas about popular research topics. To help highlight experts and research in Asia, we prepare tip sheets listing researchers who are working on a particular topic, and distribute them to our network of reporters. Check out past tip sheets here.