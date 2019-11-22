Forward Leading to bring together 150 senior marketers in Hong Kong on December 5 & 6, 2019

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our partner. If you are attending the event, please look out for our latest Asia Research News magazine.

Returning to Hong Kong for its 2nd edition, this summit will focus on data-driven marketing strategy, content marketing, social media engagement, customer journey mapping, technology for marketing, brand purpose and e-commerce marketing. Attendees will experience first-hand insights, the latest case studies and technologies that are transforming digital marketing.

There will be 3 featured panel discussions across 2 days:

Panel 1: Content marketing strategies for long-term success . The panellist includes Sarah Mathews (Head of Destination Marketing, APAC of TripAdvisor), Nashua Gallagher (Head of B2C Acquisition Marketing of Financial Times), Tony Chow (Content Development Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board), Conan Kou (Group Corporate Affairs - Content & Channels of Jardine Matheson), Elizabeth Kwong (Head of Content of MoneySmart) and Amy Yang (Director of Marketing & Communications, Asia of VistaJet).

Panel 2: How to improve customer loyalty and retention in the digital age . Marketing leaders from Bupa Global, AXA, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Sands China will touch on aspects such as using data technologies to help support customer loyalty with targeting and personalisation, understanding the needs of your consumers and serving them quicker and anticipate future needs, as well as the importance of transparency and maintaining the human touch.

Panel 3: Think local, act global - localisation whilst maintaining your brand voice . Thought leaders from Sun Life Financial, American Express, Carlsberg Group, The Economist, The Executive Centre and Financial Times will discuss issues such as the importance of localisation when tapping into foreign markets, strategies to connect with a new market and build trust and acceptance, as well as how to maintain global consistency and brand persona whilst localising content.

Delegates also get to hear from marketing leaders from other organisations including: South China Morning Post, Schindler Group, Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Sa Sa International Holdings, Pure Group, Hong Kong Tramways, Kimberly-Clark, Huami and more.

