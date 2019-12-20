Four CUHK Distinguished Scholars Receive Awards from the Croucher Foundation

Establishing a Reliable Method for the Formation of Plasmonic Nanocavities to Multiply the Detection Sensitivity of Detection Instruments

Joined CUHK in 2005, Professor Jianfang Wang has been intensively exploring various applications based on colloidal plasmonic metal nanocrystals, such as applying plasmonic nanocrystals in colouring, photocatalysis, ultrasensitive sensing, localised photothermal heating, colour switching, smart tags for food products, detection of harmful substances in food and seawater desalination. In his research on smart windows, Professor Wang recently made use of metal-polymer composite materials as glass coating, which can make the glass window frost in a second. In addition, the light transmittance will be adjusted automatically to reduce indoor energy consumption. This technology can also be applied in colour-changing eyeglasses and glass walls in future smart buildings.

Plasmonic nanocavities can increase the intensity of light by more than 10,000 times. They can be applied to spectral detection instruments in different fields such as food, environmental monitoring, medicine, agriculture, multiplying detection sensitivity by more than 100. The nanocavities can be formed by employing molecules as spacers between the plasmonic metal nanocrystals. However, there are great challenges to control the formation of nanocavities with accurate gap distances in a reproducible way.

With support from the Croucher Foundation, Professor Wang will develop robust approaches for the construction of two-dimensional nanosheet-gapped plasmonic nanocavities. Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the chemical compounds contained in the lubricant for heavy vehicles and industrial equipment, will be used for a more reproducible and efficient fabrication of plasmonic nanocavities. The gap distance will be accurately controlled from one atomic layer to several tens of nanometers. Given its special optical properties, Professor Wang pointed out that these nanocavities can be applied in the future to create a wide range of photonic, electronic and optoelectronic devices for communications and display, as well as visible and infrared high-sensitivity photodetectors. The team will perform optical/electrical measurements and theoretical modeling for a deeper study. It is believed that the research can open the way for the discovery of new optical, electronic and optoelectronic properties and new methods for advanced light emission, modulation and detection.

From excellent research achievements, Professor Wang has obtained a number of awards including the Young Researcher Award from CUHK, the first-class award in Natural Sciences of the Higher Education Outstanding Scientific Research Output Awards from the Ministry of Education, and the Khwarizmi International Award from the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Iran.