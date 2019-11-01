Four CUHK Researchers Receive China's Excellent Young Scientists Fund 2019

The team will further investigate the molecular mechanism underlying diabetic vascular disease and regeneration by searching for transcription factors that regulate both angiogenesis and immune cell function. The present study could provide some clinically relevant insights into the pathogenesis and regeneration of the peripheral artery system in diabetes.

The prevalence of diabetes has risen to >10% in the Chinese population because of the obesity epidemic. The research team has discovered that diabetic patients display dysregulated immune responses after an ischemic injury that prevents vascular regeneration.

Diabetes and metabolic syndrome is a major risk factor of cardiovascular diseases including peripheral arterial disease. Very limited non-interventional treatment options are available for peripheral arterial disease. This project aims at investigating the beneficial effect of the nuclear receptor PPARD in the mouse model and cell model of peripheral arterial disease. Specifically, we will study whether and how PPARD modulates the vascular microenvironment, protects vascular endothelial cell function, enhances vascular integrity, reduces inflammation, and restores blood flow after ischemia. The findings of this project will help to develop new therapeutic strategies to treat peripheral arterial disease.

Prof. WONG Hei, Sunny

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics