Frost & Sullivan’s Summit Redefines the Future of Intelligent Mobility through Sustainability

日本語版リリースは画面下までスクロールしてください。
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – June 16, 2021 – The global mobility industry is experiencing tectonic shifts. Connectivity, autonomous driving, mobility services (including shared) and electrification have disrupted the entire ecosystem. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has also accelerated this transformation process. As the “new normal” continues to unfold, the vision of “Innovating to Zero,” with zero-emission vehicles, zero waste, zero accidents, zero defects, and zero carbon emissions, will gain momentum.
With this renewed focus on sustainabilty, automakers have prioritized developing transformative, digitally driven business models and value-added services that will create a stronger, more resilient future.
In line with these trends reshaping the mobility landscape, the theme of this year’s Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2021 is “Innovating to Zero.” The two-day online summit, scheduled for July 14-15, 2021, will explore how the mobility industry can reshape the future and create long-term value by “Innovating to Zero,” as well as key trends impacting the industry, including skateboard architecture, electrification and connectivity of vehicles.
Featuring curated webinars, insightful panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities, this complimentary event brings together Frost & Sullivan’s leading mobility experts and industry thought leaders.
Agenda:
Keynote: Transformative Trends Shaping Future of Mobility in Next Decade
• Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner, Mobility Practice, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan
Keynote: Practical and Sustainable Pathways to Carbon Neutrality
•Yoshihiro Sawa, President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Keynote: Trends Catching Momentum in 2021
• Pierre Loing, Vice-President, Global Product Strategy & Planning, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Keynote: What Can We Look Forward to Beyond 2021?
• Yoshifumi Kato, Senior Executive Officer, CTO, Denso Corporation
Keynote: Cross-domain Computing Solutions for Next Decade
• Dr. Edwin Liebemann, Senior Managing Officer, Regional President of Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, Japan, Bosch
Theme 1: Skateboard Architecture, Solid-state Battery and Electric Vehicles
• Mark Avery, Chief Executive Officer, Bell Resources
• Adrian Duque, Business Development Manager—eMobility, Asia-Pacific Region, Schneider Electric
• Isao Sekiguchi, Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Nissan in ASEAN, President of Nissan Thailand, President Director of Nissan Indonesia
Theme 2: In Search of Appropriate Business Models—Connectivity of Vehicles
• Yoshinari Shiraishi, Global Sales Director, HERE Technologies
• Vikrama Dhiman, Head of Mobility Products, Gojek
• Toshiro Muramatsu, General Manager, Connected Car and Service, Nissan
• Tobias Geber-Jauch, Head of Connected Service, Manufacturing & Automotive, Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH
Theme 3: Circular Economy Trends in the Automotive Industry
• Niels de Boer, Programme Director, [email protected]
• Chew Men Leong, President/Head, Urban Solutions, ST Engineering
• Benjamin Wilson, Senior Product Manager, HERE Technologies
Regional Session: In What Form will Electrification Take Off in SE Asia?
• Abhijit Sengupta, Director and Head of Business, India, SAARC Region & Southeast Asia, HERE Technologies
• Dato Madani Sahari, CEO, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute
• Krit Vichaiwatanapanich, CoFounder & CEO, HaupCar • Zuo Chen, Marketing & Product Strategy Director, MG Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd
Theme 4: Transition from L2.5 to L5 Autonomy
• Pras Ganesh, Executive Vice President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Program Director, Asia-Pacific Region, Toyota Mobility Foundation
• Dr. Irene Feige, Head of Circular Initiative, BMW Group
• Akihiro Inatsugi, Director, Corporate Sustainability Division, Bridgestone Corporation
Theme 5: Developments in Electric 2W Industry in Asia
• Julian Legazpi, Chief Commercial Officer, Scorpio Electric
• Kirk James, Chief Marketing Officer, Gogoro
• Luca Martin, Chief Executive Officer, KTM ASIA
Theme 6: Developments in Commercial Vehicles by 2025
• Kirk Mitchell, Vice President, Corporate Development Asia-Pacific, HERE Technologies
• Benjamin Eule, Director Global Marketing, Head of Sales Europe and Indonesia, Mitsubishi Fuso—Daimler Truck
Theme 7: Innovations in Last-mile Delivery
• Christoph Herzig, Global Product Director & Head of Fleet Applications, HERE Technologies
• Deepak Kadambi, General Manager, South East Asia, Geotab
• Pedram Assadi, COO, Foodpanda
In addition, the strategic summit will highlight the changing market dynamics and trends impacting the market’s recovery, and provide a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe.
フロスト・アンド・ サリバン『インテリジェントモビリティサミット 2021 ゼロへのイノベーション』を開催決定
7月 14 日（水）～ 15 日（木）に開催される 2 日間のバーチャルサミットでは、モビリティ業界に大きく影響を与えている昨今の創造的破壊トレンド (disruptive trends) に焦点を当て、自動車メーカーが、その中でどのようにイノベーション主導の成長をリードし新たな価値を創造していくべきなのかについて議論します。
カリフォルニア州サンタクララ/ 2021 年 6 月 16 日 現在、世界のモビリティ業界は、大きな地殻変動を経験しています。 コネクティビティ、自動運転、シェアサービスを含むモビリティサービス、そして 電動化 といった技術革新は、モビリティ業界に関わるエコシステム全体を根本から破壊し、かつ再構築するという方向に働きました。未だ進行中の新型コロナ危機もこの変革プロセスを加速させ、コロナ禍における「ニューノーマル」が広まるにつれて、ゼロエミッション車、廃棄物 ゼロ 、事故 ゼロ 、欠陥 ゼロ な ど様々な 『ゼロ へのイノベーション』 に向けたビジョンが勢いを増しています。
こういった持続可能性への新たな視点を元に、自動車メーカー各社は、より強固で、かつ回復力のある未来を生み出すために、新たな世界を形作ることのできるデジタル主導のビジ ネスモデルと付加価値サービスの開発を行ってきています。
モビリティ業界の地図を根底から一変させるであろうこのトレンドに沿うべく、今年のフロスト・アンド・ サリバン主催の 『 インテリジェントモビリティサミット 2021 』 のテーマは、『ゼロへのイノベーション』と名づけられました。 2021 年 7 月 14 〜 15 日に予定されているこの 2 日間のオンラインサミットでは、モビリティ業界が『ゼロへのイノベーション』によっていかに未来を再構築し長期的な価値を生み出すのか、といった方法論と共に、現在世界の注目を最も集めているスケート ボード・アーキテクチャーを始め、 電動化 や自動車のコネクティビ リティなど、業界に影響を与える主要なトレンドについて取り上げていきます。
厳選されたテーマに基づくウェビナー、洞察に満ちたパネルディスカッション、ここでしか得られないネットワーキングの機会などを特徴とするこの無料のイベントには、フロスト ・アンド・ サリバンを代表するモビリティの専門家と、このテーマを推進する業界のリーダー達が一堂に会します。
アジェンダ（以下、敬称略）
基調講演：今後10 年間のモビリティの将来を形成する変革的動向
⚫ Vivek Vaidya 、フロスト ・アンド・ サリバン アジア太平洋地区 モビリティ部門担当
アソシエイト・パートナー
基調講演：実現的で持続的なカーボンニュートラルへの道
⚫ 澤 良宏、トヨタ・ダイハツ・エンジニアリング＆マニュファクチャリング社（ TDEM ）社長
基調講演：
2021 年の注目トレンド
⚫ Pierre Loing 、日産自動車（株）製品戦略及び立案担当 グローバル副社長
基調講演：
2021 年以降の展望
⚫ 加藤 良文、（株）デンソー 経営役員、最高技術責任者 (
基調講演：クロスドメイン
コンピューティング ソリューションの今後 10 年間の展望
⚫ Dr. Edwin Liebemann 、ボッシュ（株） 専務執行役 員、クロスドメインコンピューティングソリューション
事業部長
テーマ１: 電気自動車の普及率 50 ％への促進要因となるスケートボードと全個体電池の可能性
⚫ Mark Avery 、 Bell Resources 社 最高経営責任者 (CEO)
⚫ Adrian Duque 、 Schneider Electric 社 eMobility 担当 アジア太平洋地区ビジネス開発マネージャー
⚫ 関口 勲、日産自動車（株） ASEAN 地区マーケティング セールス担当 副社長 兼 タイ日産自動車社長 兼インドネシア日産自動車社長
テーマ 2: コネクテッドカーの適切なビジネスモデル
⚫ 白石 美成、 HERE Technologies 社 グローバル・セールス・ディレクター
⚫ Vikrama Dhiman 、 Gojek 社 モビリティ関連製品担当役員
⚫ 村松 寿郎、日産自動車（株） コネクティド技術開発＆サービスオペレーション部 部長
⚫ Tobias Geber Jauch 、富士通（株）中央及び東ヨーロッパ地区 コネクテッド・サービス、製造、モビリティ部門 担当役員
テーマ３：自動運転レベルL2.5 から L5 への移行の予測
⚫ Niels de Boer, [email protected] 社 プログラム・ディレクター
⚫ Chew Men Leong, ST Engineering 社 社長 / アーバンソリューション担当
⚫ Benjamin Wilson, HERE Technologies 社 シニア・プロダクト・マネージャー
【地域 セッション : 東南アジアにおける電動化普及の見通し 】
⚫ Abhijit Sengupta, HERE Technologies 社インド・ SAARC 地区・東南アジア担当役員 兼 ビジネスディレクター
⚫ Dato Madani Sahari, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute 社 最高経営責任者 (CEO)
⚫ Krit Vichaiwatanapanich, HaupCar 社 共同創業者 兼 最高経営責任者 (CEO)
⚫ Zuo Chen, MG Sales ( タイ ) 社 マーケティング & 製品戦略担当ディレクター
テーマ 4: 自動車業界における循環型経済の動向
⚫ Pras Ganesh, トヨタ・ダイハツ・エンジニアリング＆マニュファクチャリング社 上級副社長 兼 一般財団法人 トヨタ・モビリティ基金 ア ジア・パシフィック地区担当 プログラムディレクター
⚫ Dr. Irene Feige, BMW Group サーキュラーイニシアチブ担当役員
⚫ 稲継 明宏 , （株）ブリヂストン G サステナビリティ推進部門長
テーマ 5: アジアにおける電動二輪車業界の動向
⚫ Julian Legazpi, Scorpio Electric 社 最高商務責任者 (CCO)
⚫ Kirk James, Gogoro 社 チーフ・マーケティング・オフィサー (CMO)
⚫ Luca Martin, KTM ASIA 社 最高経営責任者 (CEO)
テーマ 6: 2025 年の商用車の動向
⚫ Kirk Mitchell, HERE Technologies 社 アジアパシフィック地区 経営企画担当副社長
⚫ Benjamin Eule, 三菱ふそう ダイムラー・トラック社 グローバル・マーケティング・ディレクター 兼 欧州 インドネシア地区 営業担当役員
テーマ 7: ラストマイルデリバリーにおけるイノベーション
⚫ Christoph Herzig, HERE Technologies 社 グローバル・プロダクト・ディレクター兼フリート ・アプリケーション担当役員
⚫ Deepak Kadambi, Geotab 社 東南アジア担当ジェネラル・マネージャー
⚫ Pedram Assadi, Foodpanda 社 最高業務執行責任者 (COO)
さらに、この『インテリジェント モビリティ サミット 2021 』では、市場の回復に影響を与える、変化し続ける市場のダイナミクスとトレンドに焦点を当て、世界中のさまざまな市場セグメントの未来に焦点を当てた見通しを提供します。
