Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations in Asia-Pacific in an Inaugural Virtual Ceremony for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Singapore, 8 July 2020 – Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific’s leading companies at the 18th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards on 8 July in an inaugural virtual awards ceremony. A total of 15 awards were presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding achievements in the industry. These awards were segmented across six major sectors:

 Automotive

 Energy

 Building & Environment Industries

 Healthcare

 Information & Communication Technologies

 Logistics

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Sapan Agarwal, Vice President Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said that the best practice awards are aimed at motivating firms to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence year after year. “We applaud companies that have continued to push the boundaries and have demonstrated excellence in their industries. Frost & Sullivan awards are strong accolades to the good work and a reminder to all industry players that business performance benchmarks have now been raised for everyone,” he said.

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy,

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards virtual banquet is supported by our Media Partners: ACN Newswire, AI Time Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Chief IT, Asia Research News, CEO World Magazine and Developing Telecoms.

See attached Press Release with list of award recipients.