Fujitsu World Tour 2019 Asia Conference Singapore: Accelerating Business Progress and Driving Trust in a Disruptive World

- Fujitsu World Tour 2019 returns to Singapore to shed light on tackling business challenges through human-centric innovation while maintaining trust

- Attendees experienced cutting-edge technologies and gleaned insights in areas including Security, Cloud and Automation, through conference talks and an exhibition that featured hands-on demonstrations and partner showcases

- Conference shared on the world’s first on-premises installation of Fujitsu Digital Annealer in Singapore

Singapore – October 25, 2019 – Fujitsu held the Singapore leg of its Fujitsu World Tour 2019, a series of trade showcases across 11 countries over six continents that presented the latest in Fujitsu’s technology, services and solutions. With the theme, Human Centric Innovation: Driving a Trusted Future, the event focused on insights and innovative technology solutions to connect and build trust among governments, businesses and individuals. The Fujitsu World Tour 2019 Asia Conference Singapore was attended by business decision-makers and IT influencers at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach on Tuesday, 22 October 2019.

Activities include an informative conference as well as an exhibition and customer showcase which brought cutting-edge technologies and solutions in areas such as Security, Cloud and Automation to life. During the conference segment, Fujitsu shared strategies on how businesses can rebuild digital trust, as well as updates on its latest solution portfolio.

“Singapore and the corporate world are striving to remain competitive and relevant to the world. In the era of fast-paced digitalization, we must continue to innovate and build new capabilities to keep the country and businesses competitive. We must embrace digitalization to help secure our future. As a digital transformation company, Fujitsu will utilize digital technologies and data to innovate services and transform business processes. For more than 45 years, Fujitsu has been providing ICT services to our customers in Singapore. Moving forward, we hope to continue to co-create new values and grow business together with our customers and partners. Fujitsu is, and always will be, committed to being a trusted partner by realizing Digital Transformation in Singapore,” said Motohiko Uno, President of Fujitsu Asia.

Highlights of the conference include:

Local and International Experts from the Public and Private Sectors Share Insights

Attendees had the opportunity to experience and see how public and private organisations can exploit the full possibilities of digital transformation. Keynotes from Fujitsu executives touched on topics ranging from cybersecurity to business strategies to drive trust. A panel session comprising of executives and subject experts from Advanced Remanufacturing & Technology Centre (ARTC), CapitaLand, and Fujitsu-SMU Urban Computing and Engineering Corp Lab (UNiCEN) discussed various topics.

Conference speakers touched on the new Digital Platform Experimentation Project, announced on 21 October 2019. The initiative at the Singapore Urban Computing and Engineering Centre of Excellence (UCE CoE) aims to strengthen the quantum-inspired computing and related AI optimisation capabilities in Singapore, while nurturing local talent.

Demonstrations and Partner Showcases on the latest Technologies

Attendees immersed themselves into hands-on technical demonstrations at the exhibition area. The highly popular Fujitsu and partner exhibition returned as exclusive partners teamed up with Fujitsu to showcase innovative solutions in cutting-edge technologies on Security, Cloud and Automation.

Innovative service solutions included biometric solutions such as the Fujitsu PalmSecure™ that enable users to leverage on common devices for easy and secure authentication to online services in mobile and desktop environments; security monitoring services for one-man CSIRT/SOC operation; and advanced image recognition using Artificial Intelligence Deep Learning. Fujitsu also shared its latest high performance computing solutions (the Fugaku supercomputer) and showcased the Fujitsu Digital Annealer, a technology that can turn large-scale combinatorial optimization problems instantly into business solutions. Attendees were also able to experience inspiring solutions to integrate and automate a Multi-Cloud environment, as well as support workplace collaboration, to meet today’s evolving business needs.

