Functional Cooperation of Glycine Synthasereductase and Wood–Ljungdahl Pathways for Autotrophic Growth of Clostridium Drakei

A joint research team, affiliated with UNIST has identified a new metabolic pathway, in which microorganisms utilize single carbon (C1) gases (CO and CO 2 ) as a feedstock. The new metabolic pathway is thought to be the most energetically efficient pathway, compared to the existing ones, and thus is expected to be used in a variety of industrial applications that involved the conversion of C1 gas into value-added biochemicals.

Published in the March 13th issue of PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America), this research has been jointly carried out by Professor Donghyuk Kim (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST) and Professor Byung-Kwan Cho (Department of Biological Sciences, KAIST), and thus participated by Dr. Yoseb Song (Department of Biological Sciences, KAIST), as the first author.

There are currently six autotrophic CO 2 fixation pathways, capable of converting C 1 gas into organic compounds and one representative example is the photosynthesis in plants. Among those CO 2 -fixing metabolic pathways in nature, the linear wood-ljungdahl pathway (WLP) in phylogenetically diverse acetateforming acetogens is known to be the most energetically efficient pathway to fix C1 compounds. In particular, acetogens play an important role in the global carbon cycle, with nearly 1013 kg (100 billion US tons) of acetic acid being formed annually.

However, the growth rate of acetogens is 10 times slower than that of industrial microorganisms, such as E. coli. And this puts a limit on its use as industrial microorganisms for the conversion of C1 gas into useful biochemical products. Accordingly, many studies on a new and more effective CO 2 fixation have been carried out.