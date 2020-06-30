The Inaugural Future Edtech 2021 will be held alongside Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2021 on the 18-20 March 2021 in World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, as part of MTE’s 20 years celebration, Future EdTech 2021 brings you this perfect opportunity to meet thousands of educators from primary education to Universities. Future EdTech 2021 will be held alongside the Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2021, an established Innovation and Awards Event where participation is from primary and secondary schools, polytechnics and community colleges, and private and public universities.

Reach your target audience at MTE 2021

* Launch your product to the international education market using MTE, that has been supported by Malaysia Ministries for 20 years since its inception.

* MTE complements Future Edtech perfectly, a majority of our exhibitors (126 schools participated in MTE 2020) are education leaders from state schools, international schools, MOEs & more from across Asia and beyond.

* Access new markets by meeting with at least 9,000 attendees from 31 countries (35.5% from Education industry) looking for solutions to unlock learning in their schools.

* Provide advice to educators on how to maximize the impact of technology and explore areas of partnership and cooperation

ABOUT MALAYSIA TECHNOLOGY EXPO 2021

MTE is an established Innovation and Awards Event where participation is from primary and secondary schools, polytechnics and community colleges, and private and public universities. This is a unique opportunity for technology and solution providers to network with thousands of educators who share common challenges in education and have the opportunity to present your cutting-edge technologies and unique solutions. In 2020, MTE attracted over 9,000 decision makers, key industry players from 31 countries. The 3-day event helped numerous local and foreign inventors and innovators established contacts for collaborations and funding opportunities.

To mark the 20th anniversary celebration, we are excited to announce new additions and activities to MTE 2021, which will further attract hundreds more educators and teachers.

INNOVATIONS AWARDS PROGRAMME 2021

In 2020, MTE received 566 award entries from 21 countries. 8 foreign inventors and innovators associations (Croatia Inventors Network, Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association, Chinese Innovation and Invention Society Taiwan, International Federation of Inventors Associations, Euro Business-HALLER Poland, Highly Innovative Unique Foundation Saudi Arabia, Association of British Inventors & Innovators, Japan Intellectual Property Association) added their support by awarding to MTE’s outstanding inventions and innovations.

* Innovation & Innovation Awards 2021

* Asian Youth Innovation Awards 2021

* Public Service Innovation Awards 2021

* Social Innovation Awards 2021

INNOVATION MARKETPLACE

Innovation Marketplace, a trade exhibition, for exhibitors to showcase their most innovative solutions and practical scalable technologies to the highest calibre investors and network with a wide pool of enthusiasts looking to celebrate their own emerging venture.

MALAYSIA-CROATIA TECHNOLOGY EXCHANGE

Croatia has been sending groups of renowned inventors and technoprenuers from their country to participate in MTE for the past 12 years. This long-established partnership between the 2 countries focusing on innovation and technology enhancement have spurred many other areas of collaborations beyond innovations, such as in the areas of tourism and manufacturing.

Be at the centre of Asia’s burgeoning market for education technology today! Your organisation will be able to explore new local and global partnership opportunities with key industry players, exchange ideas and marketing intelligence with peers, generate new business leads and strengthen your organisation’s position amongst competitors in the industry.

