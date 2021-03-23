Gamma-ray-scanning nanosatellite co-developed by HU researchers launched to orbit

A nanosatellite that Hiroshima University (HU) researchers helped develop was sent to orbit to monitor gamma-ray bursts in space.

It was launched on a Soyuz rocket that blasted off in Russia on Monday, March 22.

The GRBAlpha is a 1U CubeSat developed and manufactured by an international research team comprised of Hungary’s Konkoly Observatory, HU, Eötvös University, Nagoya University, Masaryk University, and space technology firms Spacemanic and Needronix.

It is the first of the eight nanosatellites planned to be dispatched to space for the CubeSats Applied for Measuring and Localising Transients (CAMELOT) mission which would perform all-sky monitoring for gamma-ray bursts. Gamma-ray bursts are the strongest and brightest explosions in the known universe generated when extremely dense neutron stars merge in distant galaxies. This extremely violent astrophysical event is believed to result in a black hole or a new supermassive neutron star.

The CAMELOT mission aims to demonstrate the feasibility of timing-based localization, which utilizes the triangulation principle with the gamma-ray photons' different arrival times, using its nanosatellite fleet to determine the source position of the extremely energetic explosions with an accuracy of ∼10′.