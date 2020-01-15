Gas could be insulating an underground ocean on Pluto

Featured in Asia Research News 2020 Magazine

Computer simulations have provided compelling evidence that an insulating layer of gas hydrates could keep a subsurface ocean from freezing beneath Pluto’s icy exterior. Similar gas hydrate insulating layers could also be maintaining longlived subsurface oceans in other relatively large but minimally heated icy moons and distant celestial objects.

“This could mean there are more oceans in the universe than previously thought, making the existence of extraterrestrial life more plausible,” says Hokkaido University planetary scientist Shunichi Kamata.

In July 2015, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew through Pluto’s system, providing the first ever close-up images of this distant dwarf planet and its moons. The images showed Pluto’s unexpected topography, including an unevenly surfaced basin roughly the size of Texas. Named Sputnik Planitia, the whitecoloured, ellipsoidal basin is located near the equator.

Because of its location and topography, scientists believe a subsurface ocean exists beneath Sputnik Planitia’s ice shell. However, these observations are contradictory to the age of the dwarf planet: an underground ocean should have frozen a long time ago.

Researchers in Japan and the USA considered what could keep a subsurface ocean warm on Pluto while keeping the ice shell’s inner surface frozen and uneven. The team hypothesized that an insulating layer of gas hydrates exists beneath the surface of Sputnik Planitia. Gas hydrates are crystalline, ice-like solids formed of gas trapped within molecular water cages. They are highly viscous, have low thermal conductivity, and could act as an insulator.