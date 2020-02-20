Genome-scale Evaluation of Core One-carbon Metabolism in Gammaproteobacterial Methanotrophs Grown on Methane and Methanol

A new metabolic pathway has been identified for methanotrophs, a group of bacteria that grow on methane (CH₄, also called greenhouse gas), as a sole source of carbon and energy. It is expected to be the cornerstone of technology that transforms methane into useful resources, using microorganisms.

Professor Donghyuk Kim in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST, in collaboration with Professor Eun Yeol Lee in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Kyung Hee University, has unveiled the metabolic pathways of M. alcaliphilum 20Z grown on methane and methanol. This hydrocarbon-eating microbe is a promising platform strain for bioconversion of one-carbon (C1) substrates into value-added products.

“Methane, which contributes to global warming, is released in large quantities in industrial waste gas, dairy and shale gas extraction processes,” says Professor Kim. “Therefore, in order to efficiently convert methane into fuels and high value-added chemicals, having an accurate understanding of the metabolic process of methane-consuming bacteria is pivotal.”

Understanding the metabolic network of methanotrophs can not only contribute to the genetic manipulation, but also help regulate its metabolic pathways. This allows using methane or methanol as raw materials, required for the production of desired materials. Until now, it has been known that the metabolism of methane and methanol starts with the phenomenon, known as the direct oxidation of methane to methanol. However, this is not enough to understand the metabolic process of each substance.