Our objective is to examine science journalism around the world, considering journalists' background, workload, and opinions on science journalism and work environment.

We also aim to evaluate whether Covid-19 has been impacting science journalists around the globe.

This online survey was designed by the London School of Economics (UK), SciDev.Net, the Brazilian Institute of Public Communication of Science, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Brazil) and the ISCTE-IUL (Portugal).

The World Federation of Science Journalists is a partner of this initiative.

The Center for Ethics in Science and Journalism, the Australian National Centre of Public Awareness of Science and SciComm X collaborate with this initiative.

The survey is the follow-up of the "Global Science Journalism Report" (https://www.scidev.net/global/learning-series/global-science-journalism-...) that collected answers from several hundreds of professionals in several rounds, starting with the participants of the World Conference of Science Journalists 2009 in London. It will be part of the commemorations of the 20th anniversary of SciDev.Net.

Please fill the survey at the link Global Science Journalism Survey 2021, https://lse.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eJwehR0kCgKLjZc

Please forward this message to other science journalists!

For further information, please contact: Luisa Massarani (SciDev.Net, Brazilian Institute of Public Communication of Science and Technology / Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) Email <[email protected]>, who is one of the coordinators of the survey together with Martin Bauer (London School of Economics and Marta Entradas (ISCTE-IUL).