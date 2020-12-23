The Global Young Scientists Summit 2021

The [email protected]-north has attracted 21 plenary speakers, 17 of whom are new to the GYSS. They are recipients of the Nobel Prize (15), Turing Award (2), Fields Medal (3), and Millennium Technology Prize (1). The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr Heng Swee Keat, will speak at the Opening Ceremony.

Some 1,000 outstanding young scientists specially nominated by the institutions around the world will participate at the event. The young scientists will have the privilege of attending live plenary lectures and panel discussions. Out of these 1,000 young scientists, around 500 will have the opportunity to interact personally with the featured speakers, and fellow participants, in all other sessions, including small group informal sessions and live Q&A following each plenary and panel session.

The theme for [email protected]-north in 2021 is "Excite, Engage, Enable", which reflects the experience that the young scientists will have. The excitement of participating in the GYSS, the engagement they will experience with emminent scientists, and how, from interacting with one another, they and their research will be enabled by the interdisciplinary nature of the Summit.

For more information, please visit https://www.nrf.gov.sg/gyss/