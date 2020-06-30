Graduate School of Education Webinar Series 2020

Tohoku University's Graduate School of Education is hosting a three-part webinar series on how education in the Asia-Pacific region is being transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series will give participants the chance to share best practices and other experiences in responding to the crisis; and to discuss ways that institutions in the region can adapt to the "New Normal" in a sustainable way.

This event is open to the public, but spots are limited and registration is required. All sessions will be held in English.

Programme

Session 1: June 20, 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. JST

Transforming Higher Education in the Era of New Normal: Responses and Prospects Presenters will share their insights on how teaching, learning, research, community engagement and university governance are having to change in response to the pandemic. Register now:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdeCqrDojHtzFHQQ6wxw93aY2cjmlPM7e

Session 2: June 27, 2020, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. JST

No One Left Behind: keeping inclusive and quality education in global pandemic

Register now:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpf-mrqzIuHtCwHUl-XzJxW4OExSg1fyKK

Session 3: July 4, 2020, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Asia Education Leader Forum: On-line Education: Experiences and Prospects Scholars and students from AELC (Asia Education Leader Course) member universities will share their thoughts on online education through their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Register now:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcOqprTgrE9SNJDgH0FF7IVcpM8Is--tQ

