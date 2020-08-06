High-frequency transverse phonons in amorphous materials observed for the first time

“We know that longitudinal phonons exist everywhere, from solids, liquids, glass structures to gas. That’s why we can hear the sound. But for transverse phonons, since it is related to the shear of the materials, we only know they exist in crystalline solids. And not in gas, as we cannot shear the gas. But for amorphous materials and liquids, we are not sure,” said Professor Wang Xunli, Chair Professor and Head of Department of Physics at CityU, who is one of the leaders of this research to find out the nature of transverse phonons in amorphous materials.

The team carried out inelastic neutron scattering (INS) experiments to measure the atomic dynamics in zirconium-copper-aluminium (Zr-Cu-Al) metallic glass, using the most advanced chopper spectrometer at the Spallation Neutron Source, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA.

The team showed that, for the first time, transverse phonons exist at high-frequency in amorphous materials. This finding poses a challenge to the viewpoint that transverse phonons could only exist at low energies.