Highly efficient perovskite solar cells with enhanced stability and minimised lead leakage

The research team is co-led by Professor Alex Jen Kwan-yue, CityU’s Provost and Chair Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science, together with Professor Xu Zhengtao and Dr Zhu Zonglong from the Department of Chemistry. Their research findings were recently published in the scientific journal Nature Nanotechnology, titled “2D metal-organic framework for stable perovskite solar cells with minimized lead leakage”.

Currently, the highest power conversion efficiency of PVSCs has been on par with the state-of-the-art silicon-based solar cells. However, the perovskites used contain lead component which raises a concern for potential environmental contamination. “As the solar cell ages, the lead species can leak through the devices, e.g. through rainwater into the soil, posing a toxicity threat to the environment,” explained Professor Jen who is an expert in PVSCs. “To put PVSCs into large-scale commercial uses, it requires not only high power conversion efficiency but also long-term device stability and minimised environmental impact.”

Collaborating with Professor Xu whose expertise is materials synthesis, Professor Jen and Dr Zhu led the team to overcome the above challenges by applying two-dimensional (2D) metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) to PVSCs. “We are the first team to fabricate PVSC devices with minimised lead leakage, good long-term stability and high power conversion efficiency simultaneously,” Professor Jen summarised their research breakthrough.

Multi-functional MOF layer

Metal-organic framework (MOF) materials have been previously applied as scaffolds to template the growth of perovskites. Scientists have also used them as additives or surface modifiers to passivate (to reduce the reactivity of the material's surface) the defects of perovskites for enhancing the device performance and stability.

However, most of the 3D MOFs are quite electrical insulating with low charge-carrier mobility, hence unsuitable to be used as the charge-transporting materials.

But the MOFs prepared by Professor Xu is different. They are honeycomb-like, 2D structure equipped with numerous thiol groups as a key functionality. They possess suitable energy levels, enabling them to be an electron-extraction layer (also called “electron-collection layer”) where electrons are finally collected by the electrode of the PVSCs. “Our molecular engineered MOFs possess the property of a multi-functional semiconductor, and can be used to enhance the charge extraction efficiency,” explained Professor Xu.