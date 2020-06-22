HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series - Australia

About HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series:

The HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series is a HIMSS member exclusive* webinar series that where HIMSS Chief Clinical Officer and host, Dr. Charles Alessi, virtually travels across seven countries in the Asia Pacific region to speak with healthcare leaders and technology experts on how digital health has become a critical tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alessi's conversations with his guests will not only help us understand the way the virus proliferated, but also provide insight into how the adoption of digital health technologies fits into the wider health ecosystem, better preparing us for a future where digital health is seen as the ‘new normal’ in healthcare.

*For professionals in healthcare provider organizations, government and affiliated healthcare settings, HIMSS APAC will be providing complimentary membership for a limited time.

Episode: 7

Date: Friday, 26 June 2020

Time: 02:00 PM (GMT+8)

Healthcare as we know it pre COVID-19 was already in a period of transition with digital health technologies such as telemedicine for remote patient monitoring, to AI and Big Data analytics making great strides in improving patient care and delivery. The pandemic has expedited this transition, with healthcare systems forced to develop new approaches by using digital health technologies to manage population health.

Australia has been no exception, and it has been one of the countries quickest to respond with a strategy reinforced by digital health – thus ensuring the flattening of what many see as the first wave of the curve.

In this episode of the HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series, we shine the spotlight on Australia, as host Dr Charles Alessi, Chief Clinical Officer facilitates a panel discussion with Tim Kelsey, Senior Vice President of HIMSS Analytics International, Dr Zoran Bolevich, Chief Executive eHealth NSW and Dr Teresa Anderson, Chief Executive, Sydney Local Health District, on how eHealth NS and the Sydney Local Health District have managed the pandemic at a Government and Hospital level. Joining the panel to provide technology expertise will be Mr Matt Moran, Managing Director Australia & New Zealand, Philips, to give insight on the use of digital health technologies such as hospital command centres and dashboards, as well as telehealth and virtual care.

