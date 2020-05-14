HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series - China

About HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series:

The HIMSS APAC Digital Dialogue Series is a HIMSS member exclusive* webinar series that where HIMSS Chief Clinical Officer and host, Dr. Charles Alessi, virtually travels across seven countries in the Asia Pacific region to speak with healthcare leaders and technology experts on how digital health has become a critical tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alessi's conversations with his guests will not only help us understand the way the virus proliferated, but also provide insight into how the adoption of digital health technologies fits into the wider health ecosystem, better preparing us for a future where digital health is seen as the ‘new normal’ in healthcare.

*For professionals in healthcare provider organizations, government and affiliated healthcare settings, HIMSS APAC will be providing complimentary membership for a limited time.

Episode 1 Synopsis

As Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, this episode will discuss how China’s use of digital technology, their strategic move to accelerate the final construction phase of a 1,300-bed hospital in Wuhan, and how they have embraced innovation in healthcare technology have played critical roles in combating the outbreak.

Dr. Charles Alessi will speak with Dr. Wei Francis Qiu, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Hospital Commissioning Officer of Taikang Healthcare to understand China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.